A man has been charged with throwing a missile during Carlisle's match against Wigan on Tuesday.

Police made one arrest linked to those attending the League One fixture at Brunton Park.

The game finished 1-1 with the equaliser coming from Owen Moxon in the second half.

The arrest was made in connection with an offence allegedly committed in the away section of the football ground.

Connor Morris, 22, of Wellfield Road, Wigan, was subsequently charged with throwing a missile at a football ground and possession of a pyrotechnic at a sporting event.

He is due to appear before Carlisle’s magistrates’ court on 29 August.