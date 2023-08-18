Police Scotland have launched an appeal after a four-figure sum was stolen from a shop in Kirkcudbright.

The shop on St Cuthberts Street was broken into in Kirkcudbright at around 3:20am on Friday 18 August.

Detective Constable Steven McDowall, Stranraer CID said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing for anyone with information which could assist to get in touch”“I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area, including driving in the area at the time who has dash cam footage to contact us.”

