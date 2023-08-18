Meet Cumbria's newest guide dog recruit Dayta

A golden retriever puppy has arrived in Cumbria as part of a new guide dog training scheme.

Two-month-old Dayta will be based at the home of a volunteer puppy raiser while she undergoes training for the Guide Dogs for the north west.

Dayta is Cumbria's newest guide dog recruit. Credit: Guide Dogs

Dayta was named through the 'name a puppy scheme' which looks to raise funds for the guide dogs charity in the UK.

The charity say volunteers like Rachel who is looking Dayta is vital for their work

Dayta is going to be looked by after puppy raiser Rachel. Credit: Guide Dogs North West

On their website they said: "Joining the guide dogs family means that together we will be helping more people with sight loss to live actively, independently, and well.

"Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to reach and support as many visually impaired people as we do.

"We're thankful for every one of our volunteers and want to continue expanding our guide dogs family to support more people."

