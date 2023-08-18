Annan Athletic manager Peter Murphy is looking forward to the first ever league meeting with Queen of the South.

The Galabankies were promoted to League One for the first time in their history last season.

Saturday will see the first league meeting in the Dumfries and Galloway derby between the two sides and Murphy is expecting an exciting game, especially for the supporters.

He said: "I think for the fans it will be an exciting game. I don’t think Queen of the South would have ever thought they would be in the same division as Annan.

Annan were promoted to League One last season. Credit: JS Sports and Events

"It is going to be great this season, not just for the one game but for when they come to our ground. We just need to concentrate on the business at hand and try to get a good start in the league because we have lost our first two games. We have to try and do something quick."

Murphy believes that the match will mean more for some of his players.

He said: "From our point of view we have a core group of players from the Dumfries area that maybe had ties with Queen of the South over the years. It will mean a little bit more for them and hopefully get an extra yard from them.

"We just have to concentrate and do the business in hand, which is doing what we do, try and do it very well and see if we can get a result."

Annan Athletic have lost both of their games in the league this season, although defeated Stranraer 3-1 at home in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Murphy believes his side have struggled in the league due to a few injuries in the squad.

He said: "I think we found it difficult so far with injuries we have at the minute. We are carrying four or five bodies that are injured. Those players were the ones that helped get us promoted last season.

"To try and replace them so quick is difficult and we have new players coming in and bedding in. So we are still getting together, I would say, and I am hoping for a few bodies to come back.

"At the minute we have a few of our younger Annan players on the bench, which is great for them and continuity at the club and progressing players. From my point of view it is all about results and we need as many players as we can get."

The jump from League Two to League One in Scotland has Annan playing against some full time teams.

Murphy explains how he is trying to install confidence in his players when it comes to playing at a higher level.

The club are playing in League One in the first time their history. Credit: ITV

He said: "There are four full time teams in this league and other clubs that have been in the league for a few years. We are a new team that has came up, the same as Stirling Albion.

"They haven’t changed too much of their team but have started really well. It is more about confidence that you can step up and you can make that grade. We are trying to install that bit of confidence in the players that they are a good side.

"It is only a matter of time and once we get a few bodies back that can help us when we need in games to change, like the dynamic of how we are playing we will be okay."

There are a few players in the Annan Athletic squad that used to play for Queen of the South including their former manager Wullie Gibson.

Murphy said: "There is the likes of Wullie Gibson who was the manager at Queen of the South previously and he has came here and is playing and enjoying his football.

"His son Lewis plays for Queen of the South so there is that. Should they be playing against each other, how will they do. We have a few players like Aidan Smith, Tommy Goss and Scott Hooper who played for Queen of the South before so there is plenty of incentive but in the end all that matters is three points."

