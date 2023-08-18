Potential Carlisle United investors set to meet supporters

Carlisle United Official Supporters Club (CUOSC) have confirmed that talks are ongoing with potential new investors.

The potential new investors from America are set to meet fans in September.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has spoken of the optimism that he feels regarding the potential investment.

New American investment is proposed at Brunton Park. Credit: PA

The CUOSC have stated that the talks have been "very encouraging."

They say that the club's £2.6million debt remains a significant stumbling block and a repayment plan is in the process of trying to be agreed.

In a statement the CUOSC said: "We will be holding a number of members meetings, both in person and online, in September. Dates, locations and times will be released in due course. The potential new investors will be present.

"Let’s go into this weekend with great excitement and hope that this creates a buzz and that our great supporters can push the team over the line to our first three points of the season."

