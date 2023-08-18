Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson is targeting his side's first win of the season as they host Exeter City.

The Blues currently have two points from their opening three league games following draws at home against Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic. United suffered defeat on the road against Oxford United.

Tuesday night saw them host Wigan Athletic. Simpson was aiming for three points against the Latics but was happy with a point in the end.

Simpson was pleased with his sides performance, particularly in the second half against Wigan Athletic. Credit: PA

He said: "At half time I would have snapped someone’s hand off for a draw. Before the game I wanted to win.

"I am slightly disappointed that it was only one point but massively enthused by the way we went about it in the second half. I think we showed that we can compete against good teams, we showed that we are worthy of a place in League One.

"I think that is the biggest thing I took out of it. I wanted three points but only got one but as I say I would have been really happy with one point at half time.

"I think we have had two games here now with the Fleetwood game and the Wigan game where the supporters have seen really good examples of League One football.

"I thought the Fleetwood game was an excellent game of football and I thought it was on Tuesday night as well. The biggest thing for me that is really pleasing me is I think they have been two really good examples from our players which is all I am bothered about. Especially the discipline and aggressive performance that shows what they are all about."

Simpson was full of praise for the crowd that was in Brunton Park on Tuesday. There was over 8,500 at the match against Wigan, something which delighted Simpson.

He said: "It is what everyone wants. When you are involved in football you want to be playing in front of crowds and when you have got a vocal crowd like we have you have to use them. We are on the receiving end of that type of vocal support when we go away from home and we want it at home. I think they played a huge part.

"They stuck with us on Tuesday night, which was brilliant to see, and hopefully they will stick with us again. We are going to have some tough times. We are going to have periods in games where it doesn’t go our way, we may even have long periods in games. If we all stick together then we have a better chance of achieving something and we will enjoy it even more."

Owen Moxon doubled his and Carlisle's goal tally for the season on Tuesday. Credit: ITV

Owen Moxon doubled his and Carlisle United's goal tally for the season.

Simpson reveals how he wants to keep Moxon at the club past the expiry of his contract at the end of the season.

He said: "We want to keep him at the football club and we are doing everything we possibly can. It is not just about one persons view on this though and we have to try and come up with a compromise that keeps everyone happy.

"I can assure everyone that we want to keep Owen Moxon at the club."

Simpson is hopeful that his side can pick up where they left on Tuesday night.

He said: “It is the next one for us and it is a great opportunity at home again. I am certainly happy that it is at home and not away from home, because that is a trek down there.

"They have to do it, they have to come up here. We are looking forward to it and want to carry on from where we left it on Tuesday night. We have to start with the same sort of enthusiasm and energy and the same sort of aggression in the way we play and hopefully we can get the right result."

Simpson is also targeting his sides first three points of the season against Exeter City.

He said: "I can’t say it is the perfect opportunity but it is the next opportunity for us. We want to get it. We wanted it on Tuesday and we wanted it last Saturday.

Exeter City make the long trip to Brunton Park. Credit: PA

"It is the next opportunity for us and it is a game that we expect to be ready for, we expect to be up for the challenge and let’s hope we are successful and get three points on the board."

Exeter City are managed by former Scotland international Gary Caldwell. Simpson explains that although he has not came across Caldwell in his managerial career he is looking forward to having a beer with him after the game.

He said: "I have not in a managerial role but I am looking forward to it. He had a fantastic career as a player, he has had a few jobs in management and he is getting more and more experience.

"He has got a good side together at Exeter, they have got a good style about them. I will be honest, I will say hello to him and hopefully have a beer afterwards but it is about the players."

