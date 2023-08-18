Two weather warnings in place across south of Scotland and Cumbria

There are two weather warnings in place for rain and wind in southern Scotland and Cumbria.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for wind which will come into effect from 6pm on Friday and will be in place until midday on Saturday.

The warning for wind covers part of west Cumbria and Dumfries and Galloway.

The yellow warning for rain is in place in parts of Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders and is in effect from 3am on Saturday morning.

The yellow warning for rain is in place until midday on Saturday.

What to expect with the warnings in place?

The Met Office has shared what to potentially expect with the warnings in place.

Bus and train services probably affected with journeys taking longer, with the possibility of cancellations.

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journeys longer.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close.

Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

