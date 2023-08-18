Woman airlifted to hospital following crash with HGV in west Cumbria
A woman has been airlifted to hospital following a crash with a car and a HGV in west Cumbria.
The incident took place near to the Moresby Industrial Estate near to Whitehaven on Friday 18 August.
The crash happened shortly after midday.
A Cumbria Police statement said: "A Vauxhall Corsa has been in collision with parked HGV, with the woman in Corsa taken to hospital.
"There appears to be no life-threatening injury at this stage."
