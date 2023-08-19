Police appeal after fail-to-stop driving incident in Carlisle

Police are appealing for anyone with information as they investigate a fail-to-stop driving incident in Carlisle.

A Mitsubishi Shogun was driven on a number of roads in the west of the city between just before 5pm and 5:16pm on 18 August.

The roads included Winscale Way, Greenside Road, Rosehill Drive, Levens Drive, Langrigg Road, Park Road, the Morton Park area and Stonegarth.

It was subsequently abandoned on Fellside Grove.

The car had failed to stop for officers just before 5pm and was the subject of a pursuit for some of the time before it was abandoned.

The driver was described as male, wearing a blue puffer jacket, black t-shirt, grey shorts and cap. He may have taken off the cap and jacket.

Anyone who has any information or relevant dashcam footage or doorbell camera footage is asked to contact police on 101, referring to log 208 of August 18.

