Windermere man completes 300th Park Run at 88

An 88-year-old man from Windermere has completed his 300th ParkRun.

Conrad Slater crossed the finish line in front of a cheering crowd at Fellfoot on Saturday morning.

Mr Slater said: “I’m thrilled, you know, we’re very excited.

“I just keep going you see, I started off on one and I got into the habit, so it’s quite easy.”

He started running as a middle aged man as his wife said he was becoming a couch potato. José Slater has also completed around 150 park runs.

Mrs Slater said: “It feels great [running], it’s always lovely when you finish.

“It’s lovely when you're going round as well because it’s such a beautiful part of the country. It’s really lovely.”

Mr Slater says he feels “grand” and will carry on completing the weekly event until his muscles tell him to stop.

Karen White the run director of the Fellfoot ParkRun said: “He’s an inspiration to them all because he talks to the young ones as well, he claps them on when he’s volunteering.

“He really is an inspiration to everyone.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...