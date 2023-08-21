Carlisle trio complete three year 5,000 mile motorbike challenge for charity

Play Brightcove video

A group of Carlisle friends have completed a 5,000 mile coastal trip around Britain for charity.

Dee Addison, Andrew Monkhouse, and Alan Walker completed the three year challenge by finishing the last leg in Carlisle.

They have raised more than £12,500 for Blood Bikes Cumbria and Jigsaw Children's Hospice, completing the challenge on Honda 50cc motorbikes with a top speed of 37mph.

Speaking about completing raising the money, Dee Addison said: " Over the three legs we've been riding for 30 days and these bikes will do no more than thirty seven miles an hour and that is downhill.

"Uphill is a pedestrian matter. We need counselling after this, pot traumatic stress syndrome. We've funded this entirely ourselves, every penny that's given goes to the charities.

"If we'd sat down and been sensible to start with, and just thrown in twelve and a half thousand pounds between us, it probably would have cost us less."

They started the challenge in 2021 and completed one leg of the trip per year as they travelled round the Scottish mainland and highlands.

Andrew Monkhouse, said: "It was tough at some points, we hit a storm last Saturday and that was tough going.

"The only way to get through the day was by taking the mickey out of each other. It was absolutely fantastic. Every-time somebody made a mistake, it was berated."

The journey was finished at a pub in Carlisle. Credit: ITV

Throughout their trip, they fundraised continually on the road and have managed to raised twelve and a half thousand pounds for Blood Bikes Cumbria and Jigsaw Children's hospice.

Alan Walker, said: “It's outstanding really because we only had a target of two and a half thousand to start with and it's just grown every year we've done this. It's incredible."

Throughout their challenge they went to the Isle of Man and took part in the iconic TT course. They set a time one hour behind the lap record and at the finish line, they were escorted to the bar by a Blood Bikes rider to attend a raffle and disco to try and raise even more money for the charities.

Vickie Leslie, Jigsaw Children’s Hospital: “It's absolutely incredible, Jigsaw is an amazing place. we care for children and young adults with life limiting conditions.

"They come to us to have fun, to make memories, and most importantly to be cared for and it wouldn't be possible without guys like these doing fundraising for us. It just means the world."

Les Turner from Blood Bikes Cumbria spoke of the importance of fundraising for the charity.

He said: "It's imperative really, without the funds, we don't exist. Simple as that."

