Cumbria Police seize six shotguns as part of special operation in the county

Cumbria Police have seized at least six shotguns and ammunition as part of an operation in the county.

Operation Crosshair saw specialist officers attending the addresses of firearm certificate holders. The operation was to see if the gun owners were adhering to the terms of their certificate and that they do not present a risk to the public.

At an address in Kendal the gun owner failed a drug test. Three shotguns and ammunition were seized along with the certificate.

At another address in the Cartmel area, the certificate holder passed the drugs wipe but was found to be in breach of the terms of his firearms certificate on multiple counts, including storing firearms insecurely. As a result, firearms and shotguns were seized. There were five addresses police visited.

Cumbria Constabulary’s Assistant Chief Constable Jonathan Blackwell: “In the United Kingdom we have strict laws and regulations around gun ownership, which is why it is important that steps are taken to ensure that those trusted to be in possession of a firearm are abiding by the strict terms of the firearms certificate they hold.

"This is as well as conducting themselves in a manner that does not give rise to concerns that they are not suitable to hold such a certificate.

“In Cumbria there are over 10,000 legally-held firearms certificates, and it is important to make clear that the overwhelming majority – including the many who require a certificate as part of their working life - take their responsibilities as firearms certificate holders seriously and responsibly.

“Operation Crosshair will not involve engagement with all firearms certificate holders, or even random selection, but will instead continue to be intelligence-led, focusing on individuals where there are concerns regarding potential firearms certificate breaches.

“Operations will continue to take place in the coming weeks and months. As such, firearms certificate holders are urged to take steps today to ensure they are fully compliant with the terms of their certificate, including ensuring all firearms are properly registered, accounted for and safely secured.”

