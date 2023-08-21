Scotland's longest serving firefighter retires after 55 years

Scotland's longest serving firefighter has retired after more than half a century in the service.

Watch Commander Dave Farries joined the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service in 1968 as a junior fireman.

Originally from Hawick in the Scottish Borders he has had a career saving lives in the capital and throughout the east of Scotland.

Dave's 55 year career has seen him have spells as a firefighter, instructor, investigator and he was awarded the Queen's Fire Service Medal in 2014.

Dave Farries will retire after 55 years service. Credit: Scottish Fire and Rescue.

In recent years he has worked as the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service’s Heritage Officer and has helped open the new Museum of Scottish Fire Heritage. He will continue on there as a volunteer.

The grandfather of three, who lives in Currie, near Edinburgh said: "It is like cutting off an arm. I’m taking a big part of me right out and it’s away.

“I’ve loved my career and the opportunities I’ve had through the fire service. While I will still be connected through volunteering with the museum, it is still a big part of my life which is completely changing.

"Many people thought I would just go on until I dropped and I probably could have but I thought better of it. I’ll be 71 in a few weeks and now is the time to go.”

A ceremony was held where he was presented with his retiral certificate by Chief Officer Ross Haggart.

He formally retired on Friday, 18 August which marked 55 full years’ service Credit: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Chief Officer Haggart said: “Dave epitomises what it means to be a firefighter. He has selflessly dedicated his life to help and serve others. He has had a profound and positive influence in teaching and developing other firefighters during his long career.

“Dave’s legacy on our service will always remain. We are grateful for his tireless commitment and the huge amount of personal time he has given to keep our heritage alive.”

Rugby is another of Dave’s great passions and he has helped to run the Lothian and Borders, Scottish and British Fire Service Brigade Rugby teams while also devoting his time to supporting a number of charities.

Dave said: “It’ll be strange not wearing my uniform after I officially retire. I always have my uniform on at work. It’s like a second skin. I will miss that I am no longer an official member of the Service.”

