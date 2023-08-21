Valuable e-bikes stolen from Borders campsite

Two valuable e-bikes have been stolen from a campsite in the Scottish Borders.The bikes were taken from the campsite at Traquair House near Innerleithen between 11pm on Saturday 19 August and 7am on Sunday 20 August.One of the bikes is described as being a dark green Specialised Kanevo S5 with a large frame, the other is a grey Canyon torque e-mountain bike with an extra large frame.

One of two bikes thought to have been taken from a campsite in the Scottish Borders Credit: Police Scotland

Detective Constable Louise Begley said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the campsite area to get in touch.“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either bicycle since they were stolen to come forward."