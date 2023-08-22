Boy climbs three of the UK's highest peaks before 10th birthday for charity

A young boy has climbed three of the UK's highest peaks before his 10th birthday to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Will Garratt became unwell while wild camping with his dad Dave. They were attempting to climb Scafell Pike during the Easter holidays in April.

After hiking for three hours they set up camp at Sprinkling Tarn and were going to head to the summit in the morning.

Will at the base for Keswick Mountain Rescue. Credit: Great North Air Ambulance Service

Dave Garratt said: "Unfortunately, Will woke at 4am vomiting. This was quite sudden and severe, but being dark and -1 degree Celsius outside, we had no option other than to wait it out and keep warm.”

As day broke, they packed up and prepared to descend, but about 5-10 minutes into the descent Will’s health was deteriorating.

Mr Garratt said: “Will was exhausted due to the sickness, drifting in and out of sleep, vomiting continuously, so we requested assistance from mountain rescue via our satellite communications.”

The GNAAS and Keswick Mountain Rescue Team responded to the incident and airlifted Will and Dave to Borrowdale.

Will was airlifted after becoming unwell. Credit: Great North Air Ambulance Service

Mr Garratt said: “The sudden illness was a mystery. He had only eaten the same as me but he was totally exhausted and it continued for a further twelve hours once home.”

To raise awareness and funds for the GNAAS and Keswick Mountain Rescue Team Will decided to climb Scafell Pike, Snowdon and Ben Nevis.

The pair described Scafell Pike as Will's nemesis after two failed climbs due to illness and bad weather.

Will has climbed Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis. Credit: Great North Air Ambulance Service

Mr Garratt said: "We set off from Wasdale Head with fine weather. He had honed his kit to remove items not required and add items we had talked about. The main thing was we were going to cook fresh.

"It was hard work carrying his full equipment for overnight camping with people speeding past in shorts and trainers but on reaching the summit at 5.30pm it was all worth it as we had a nice meal of pasta, meatballs, and garlic bread in the shelter just down from the trig point.

"We met people along the way and were humbled by their donations upon hearing Will's story."

Will has raised more than £1,800 from his challenge and he even caught the attention of the Prime Minister who sent him a letter acknowledging his fundraising.

Will and Dave at the summit of Ben Nevis. Credit: Great North Air Ambulance Service

In addition to the funds raised from his challenge, his school held an assembly and charity day which raised £717.86 for GNAAS.

Mr Garratt said: "I'm super proud of Will and his determination throughout the challenge.

"I gave Will a medal at the top of each peak and a badge for his GNAAS hoodie which he wears with pride.

“We are going to continue our expeditions over the coming years and try to summit all 214Wainwrights in the Lake District.”

