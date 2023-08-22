Carlisle United announce signing of Premier League striker

Carlisle United have announced the signing of Terry Ablade on a season long loan deal.

The 21-year-old is joining Carlisle United from Fulham until the end of the campaign.

The Finnish striker signed for Fulham in 2018 from FC Jazz in his homeland.

He has had previous loan experience where he spent the second half of the 2021/22 campaign at AFC Wimbledon.

Last season he scored 10 goals in 23 games for Fulham's U21 side. He also featured for the U21 team in the EFL Trophy group games in October 2020.

He made his Fulham debut last season after coming off the bench in the second half against Crawley in the EFL Cup.

Speaking to the Carlisle United website about the signing Paul Simpson said: “He certainly ticks the box of pace. He’s an exciting player who is really keen to show what he can do.

“He’s already had one loan out from his parent club that he openly admits didn’t go as well as he wanted it to.

“We’ve known about him for a while and I’ve seen things in him that I think will mean that he'll come here and cause teams problems.

“He's got pace to burn and that’s something we need. I think this is going to be a really good addition for us.”

