Cumbria bin strike ends as workers secure improved pay deal

The long running dispute between bin workers in west Cumbria and Allerdale Waste Services has come to an end.

Members of the Unite & GMB unions first walked out in April and had been on continuous strike since May.

The loaders accepted an 8.3% pay increase and drivers have accepted a 13.6% rise.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This was a hard fought and well-earned victory by our members who were determined to secure a decent pay increase. Once the employer understood that our members were not prepared to budge on their just demands, a settlement that met their expectations was agreed.”

"This result is further evidence of how Unite’s relentless focus on jobs, pay and conditions, and its total support for workers prepared to take industrial action, is delivering direct financial benefits.”

The workers will see their hours reduced to 37 hours per week. They will also receive a double time payment for working bank holidays and get time off in lieu.

Workers will return to work on Thursday 24 August.

Unite regional officer Ryan Armstrong said: "Special credit must go to Unite’s reps and members. Without their hard work and perseverance, this victory would not have been possible. Over the past nine days the dynamic of the negotiations has changed from a stalemate to a resolution which was acceptable to our members."

“Unite will now be working to ensure that all elements of the agreement are fully and swiftly implemented.”

