Delays and cancellations on west coast mainline between Carlisle and Penrith

There are delays and cancellations on the west coast mainline between Carlisle and Penrith.

Train operators Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express say there is a fault with the signalling system. As a result of the signalling issues trains are running at reduced speed leading to delays of up to an hour.

Disruption on the route is expected until 13:15. Services going through to Carlisle to Edinburgh and Glasgow and to Liverpool, Birmingham, Manchester and London are all affected.

There is a replacement bus in place to help some passengers.

On social media National Rail issued this advice for TransPennine Express customers: "To assist you with your journey your ticket will be accepted on Avanti West Coast via any reasonable route. Road replacement transport is in operation to assist affected services."

