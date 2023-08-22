Police launch appeal after 13 break-ins in Dumfries and Galloway in one day

Police are appealing for information after there were 13 break-ins and thefts in one day in Dumfries and Galloway.

There were numerous reports of thefts from work vans in the Dumfries and Eastriggs area.

On Saturday 19 August police received 13 reports that tools had been stolen or attempts had been made to break into vans. These happened in the Summerhill, Maxwelltown and Summerville areas of Dumfries and Durban Road in Eastriggs.

Police are looking to find the occupants of a silver VW Golf seen in the Dumfries area at around 1:45am.

Detective Constable Craig Flint said: “We believe at this time that these break-ins and thefts are linked. There has been a significant number broken into.

“The thieves obviously knew what they were looking for and seem to have specifically targeted works vans.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen this car in these areas, or any persons seen acting suspiciously, to please get in touch. Similarly, if your vehicle has been tampered with but you’ve not reported it to police, then please do so.”

