A woman who died in a crash on the A7 in the Borders has been named as Yvonne Nicol from Hawick. The crash happened at around 3.45pm on Tuesday 15 August near the Ashkirk junction. Yvonne Nicol, 64, was the driver of a Vauxhall Astra and was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she later died.

A 65 year old man who was a passenger in the same car suffered serious injuries. The 71-year-old female driver of a Nissan Juke was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries. The 30-year-old male driver of a Ford Ranger sustained minor injuries and has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

He has been released while enquiries continue.

