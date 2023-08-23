Job losses at Border Steelwork Structures 'huge blow' for region

Job losses at Border Steelwork Structures represent a "huge blow" to the area according to a local MSP.

43 jobs at the firm are set to go which includes offices in Annan and Carlisle.

The cross border company was founded in 1978 and has gone into administration and ceased trading.

The administrators will now look to sell many assets plant machinery and a workshop in Annan.

Colin Smyth MSP said: “The loss of these jobs will be a huge blow to Annan and the surrounding area, and my thoughts are with everyone who worked at the firm.

“It seems like every week we’re hearing of different companies being forced to lay off staff.

“Industry across our region is facing huge challenges right now, from Brexit and the aftermath of the Covid pandemic to sky rocketing energy bills.

“Unfortunately, I fear that this won’t be the last business to look at closing down its sites and I would urge the Scottish Government and local agencies to provide as much support as possible for staff."

Border Steelwork Structures had a turnover of £9million and employed 43 members of staff.

Commenting, joint administrator Michelle Elliot said: “Border Steelwork Structures is a long-established and highly regarded supplier of steel framed buildings for a wide range of sectors and industries.

"Unfortunately, the business has been severely affected by a dramatic downturn in contracts and income and despite the best efforts of the directors to effect a turnaround, administration was the only option.

“We will now focus on providing every possible support to the staff for claims to the Redundancy Payments Office and accessing support agencies and would ask interested parties to contact us promptly.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...