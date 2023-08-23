A 52-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual offences against young women in Dumfries and Galloway and Ayrshire.

Hugh Derby was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday 22 August for crimes that happened between 1999 and 2014.

Detective Inspector Gavin Chisholm said: "I want to thank each survivor of Derby's crimes who assisted us with our investigations. This has been a very lengthy and distressing time for them to finally see their perpetrator face justice. He will now face the consequences of his despicable actions. "I hope this provides some form of comfort as they try to move forward with their lives. "We treat all reports of sexual crime seriously and I would urge anyone who has been a victim to come forward, no matter how much time has passed, and report it to police. "Be assured we will fully investigate, and you will be supported by police and our partner agencies.”

