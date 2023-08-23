Travel advice issued ahead of latest RMT strike action this weekend

Travel advice has been issued ahead of the latest RMT strike this upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

Rail services throughout the UK are going to be affected by the walkout.

The dispute is over working conditions, pay and job security and around 20,000 union members will be on strike on Saturday 26 August.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.

The RMT members are on strike in dispute over pay, working conditions and job security. Credit: PA

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement."

What train companies are affected?

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia

LNER

East Midlands Railway

c2c

Great Western Railway

Northern Trains

South Eastern

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

Avanti West Coast

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Avanti West Coast has stated that it will operate a reduced timetable on Saturday 26 August.

The train operator will operate one train per hour from London Euston to Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, and Preston, with a limited service to Carlisle. There will be no service to Glasgow or Edinburgh.

The company will also be operating a reduced timetable on Sunday 27 and Monday 28 August due to planned engineering work.

Andy Mellors, Managing Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “We’re sorry our customers will face disruption to their journeys over the August Bank Holiday weekend when RMT members go on strike.

Avanti West Coast services will be disrupted due to the strike. Credit: PA

“As part of our contingency plans for Saturday 26 August we’ll be operating a reduced timetable, so all our customers should plan ahead, check before they travel and be aware of their last train home. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued patience and understanding during this time.

“Any customers with tickets for 26 August can make their journey on alternative days or claim a full refund.”

The vast majority of ScotRail services are set to run as normal this weekend.

Only a small number of ScotRail services between Glasgow Central and Carlisle, and between Dumfries and Carlisle will be impacted due to train dispatching being carried out by other train operators at Carlisle station.

ScotRail services will be largely unaffected. Credit: PA

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “The dispute between the trade unions and other train operators does not involve any ScotRail staff, which means we’ll be able to run our services as normal during the latest industrial action.

“A small number of ScotRail services to and from Carlisle will see some disruption as a result of the planned RMT strike action on Saturday, 26 August and Saturday, 2 September, so customers travelling on this route should check their train times before leaving for the station.

“We’d also urge anyone travelling to plan their journey in advance, as we’re expecting our trains to be much busier than normal due the rugby at Murrayfield, final weekend of the Edinburgh Festivals, and customers of other operators travelling with ScotRail.”

