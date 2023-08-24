66-year-old man rescued from Lake District mountain after fall

A 66-year-old man was rescued after a fall near the summit of a Lake District fell.

Keswick Mountain Rescue were called out alongside the Great North Air Ambulance Service to the top of Catbells.

The 66-year-old was taken to hospital in Carlisle. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue

The man had tripped and fell dislocating his shoulder.

A technical difficulty meant the helicopter was delayed by 25 minutes.

The man was taken to hospital following his fall. Credit: Keswick Mountain Rescue

The man was then stretchered to the helicopter and taken to Carlisle Infirmary by air ambulance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...