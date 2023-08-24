66-year-old man rescued from Lake District mountain after fall
A 66-year-old man was rescued after a fall near the summit of a Lake District fell.
Keswick Mountain Rescue were called out alongside the Great North Air Ambulance Service to the top of Catbells.
The man had tripped and fell dislocating his shoulder.
A technical difficulty meant the helicopter was delayed by 25 minutes.
The man was then stretchered to the helicopter and taken to Carlisle Infirmary by air ambulance.
