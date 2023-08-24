GCSE results revealed for students in Cumbria

Students across Cumbria have received their GCSE results.

This year see's the return to pre-pandemic marking with senior examiners asked to make sure results are more close to those in 2019.

Cllr Elaine Lynch, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Lifelong Learning and Development, said: “Congratulations to all the students across Cumberland who have received results today.

"Results day can be one of celebration and excitement, but also mixed emotions. Whatever your own personal news today I want to congratulate you on all your hard up to this point, and I wish you the very best as you take your next exciting steps.

“I also want to say thank you to everyone - the headteachers, teachers and teaching assistants, parents and carers - who have supported our young people working towards these exams and beyond.”

Cllr Sue Sanderson, Westmorland and Furness Council’s Cabinet Member for Children's Services, Education and Skills, said:

Marking has return pre-pandemic levels. Credit: PA

“Results day is always a day of excitement, high emotions and mixed feelings depending upon individual results. I want to take this opportunity to congratulate our young people on all their hard work.

“Whatever you decide to do next, know that whatever your results there are still plenty of opportunities available to you – including with us here at the council. Each year we announce our apprenticeship opportunities and have numerous jobs available right now with excellent progression opportunities.”

“I also want to take this opportunity to say thank you to all the head teachers, teachers, parents and carers for their support to our young people over the last few months.”

Milorad Vasic, Westmorland and Furness Council’s Director of Children's Services, said:

“I want to congratulate our young people on all their hard work and I am immensely proud of everyone’s efforts.

“Whatever your results it is now time for you to focus on the future and the opportunities which lie ahead. I wish all our students every success as they embark on this exciting next step in their lives and careers.

“If you’re unsure about what to do next, parents, carers or pupils can contact the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline on 0800 100 900.”

