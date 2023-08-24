NHS Borders fail to hit government waiting time target

The waiting time at A&E for NHS Borders fell well below the Scottish government target to be seen in four hours.

Just 56.4% of people who attended A&E Borders General Hospital were seen within the four hour target time.

For the week ending the 13 August NHS Borders fell well below the Scottish government target of 95%.

In response NHS Borders said: "In the week ending 13 August, 56.4% of patients were seen within the four-hour target. This is not what we would wish for our patients and we are sorry if you or your family waited a long time, our staff work exceptionally hard to care for those who need us.

“During this period we experienced high levels of staff absence in addition to the continued increase in demand for our services.”

Four hour waiting time targets were also not met in NHS Dumfries and Galloway. Credit: PA

For the same week NHS Dumfries and Galloway achieved a four hour waiting time of 78.3%.

Speaking on the statistics Colin Smyth MSP said: “These figures are continuing to be of concern and show that our Accident and Emergency departments are struggling, even before we get into the winter period.

“Patients are still facing long waits for treatment, and that impact not only on them but the well-being of over stretched staff.

“Lives are still being lost because of delays and it is up to the Scottish Government to do all it can to stop this once and for all.

“They must also invest further in primary care and tackle illnesses before they get serious. Health inequalities are widening under this Scottish Government’s watch, and they must tackle this issue head on.”

