Remembering the life and work of author and politician John Buchan

John Buchan was a world famous author, politician and international diplomat.

It is fair to say he had a life long love of the countryside in the Scottish Borders.

The John Buchan way is a walking route named in his honour through Tweeddale that runs from Peebles to Broughton.

The Scottish Borders countryside inspired the young author to create timeless works of fiction.

On Peebles high street there is the John Buchan story museum, dedicated to his life and work.

Ian Buckingham talks about the John Buchan Way. Credit: ITV

Curator Ian Buckingham explains where Buchan's love for the Borders countryside came from.

He said: “It was through his parents. His father was a minister for the Church of Scotland who came to fill in at Broughton and he just loved roaming the hills. He loved meeting the local people, shepherds and just loved the landscape.

"He would have walked 20 or 30 miles in a day up to the upper valley and all across the hills. He would meet shepherds and other people doing their jobs and from there he would get his ideas for stories.

"This would be for his short stories but also for his longer novels later."

Ian explains how Buchan would not have worn the type of walking equipment and clothes we would see today.

He said: “He would not have worn traditional walking gear as we would know it. He would have wore old fashioned tweeds and heavy walking boots.

"He was always very personable where he would walk and speak to many people that he would come across. That did him good from his early days in Peebleshire and right through his political life."

The John Buchan Way takes people through the countryside. Credit: ITV

Ian explains why the walk was set-up and how people are still learning about his life today.

He said: “The Scottish Borders council wanted to set up trails around the countryside so they set up the John Buchan way. It is still going strong today with lots and lots of people coming into the museum who have walked it or are going to walk it.

"It is a fantastic 11 or 12 miles making its way through the valley. You can just imagine him walking through the heather and the ideas he was picking up from his stories."

