Simpson looks ahead to Port Vale match as Carlisle United search for first win

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson has insisted his side are looking forward to taking on Port Vale as they continue to look for their first win of the season.

The Blues were defeated 2-0 at home to Exeter City in their last game and are still looking to register three points for the first time this season.

United have lost both of their away matches 1-0 this season, at Harrogate Town in the Carabao Cup and to Oxford United in the league.

Speaking about his sides start to the season Simpson said: " I think we have been okay, that is as far as I am going to say.

Simpson is still looking to add one more striker to his squad. Credit: PA

"We have had patches of the games where we have done really well where we have played good football and had control in games. Last Saturday I thought we created better opportunities and tested the goalkeeper more. I can’t stand here and say I am satisfied with what it is because we are still looking to get our first win of the season.

"There is still a lot of work to do. The truth is we knew that was going to be the case, we knew it was going to be a tough season for us but it is a brilliant season for us. We are really looking forward to the next challenge against Port Vale and looking forward to going and taking it on into the one after."

Simpson believes the match against Port Vale will be a tough one and that his side will have to expect a difficult match.

He said: "They are a big physical League One side. I think they have got six or seven players who are six foot in the group.

"They have established themselves in League One and it is a tough place to go. I am expecting us to concentrate on what we can do. I think everyone naturally gets affected by results, that is human nature. We have got to focus on our performance and if we get it right I think the results will follow.

"That is the only thing we can control, we can’t control what Port Vale do. If we do what we can then I think we will be okay."

Simpson is pleased with how the Carlisle United supporters have stuck by his side. Credit: PA

Simpson has spoken about his delight at the response from the Carlisle United supporters from his sides slow start to the season.

He said: "Carlisle United fans always understand what is going on. I am sure they are delighted as I am that we are in League One.

"The fans have been brilliant since the day I came back into the club, I can’t say anything negative about the support. We have to keep giving them something to support. We know that it is difficult when the team is losing.

"I think the response from supporter even at the end when the players were walking off the supporters were applauding them."

Carlisle United have signed forward Terry Ablade on loan from Premier League side Fulham for the rest of the season.

Simpson believes that Ablade will add a different dimension to his front line.

He said: "He brings pace and a fresh face and a bit of enthusiasm. We are looking to try and improve all the time and I think Terry brings that. I am looking forward to getting to work with him. We are looking to add to the group.

"It isn’t easy but if we can have another one in there to go alongside what we have already got it will give us a bit extra armoury. It is not easy because there are very few of them about.

"We will keep working away and looking to see if we can add to the group that just gives us a little bit more than what we already have got."

Discussions are ongoing regarding potential investment in the club. Credit: PA

Simpson has confirmed that he has spoken to potential investors for Carlisle United. He says although there isn't much for him to comment on just now he is optimistic for the future.

He said: "There is not a lot I can say about it. Not because I am shying away from it its because we have literally said hello, discussed what I would like to happen and they have told me what they would like to happen. I have got to say it is all very positive. They are not coming into the club to make it worse. They want to come in the football club and make it better.

"They want to make it better for supporters so they have a better experience on match day. They want to give it for the players so they have a better chance of being successful. They seem massively enthusiastic to come and try and help us.

"The decision is going to be made by the current board, if they feel like these are the right group of people to take the club forward. I think there are still a few things that need to happen before we start looking at a new ownership group."

