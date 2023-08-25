First look inside new £40m building at West Cumberland Hospital

Play Brightcove video

Watch Matthew Taylor's report

ITV Border joined staff at a Cumberland hospital as they got a first glimpse inside their new building.

The West Cumberland Hospital in Whitehaven is in the second phase of a £40million redevelopment designed to improve patient care.

A new hospital building is part of the project. It is designed primarily for stroke patients but it will also provide elderly, paediatric and palliative care.

Hospital staff have been heavily involved in the design process and are looking forward to the move after years of operating out of temporary facilities.

Work is ongoing to prepare the building for opening next year. Credit: ITV Border

Hospital matron, Christine Musgrave, said: "We are genuinely excited because we have been involved from the beginning. From the colour scheme and even down to the blinds."

It is hoped the new facility will prove to be transformative for patient care with more space to operate in.

Kerry Morris, Deputy ward manager at West Cumberland Hospital said. "I think it is going to transform the lives of the stroke patients that we are looking after.

"The space is immense compared to what we've come from. It's got more facilities in the room. Which is going to make life for our stroke patients so much better.

Physiotherapist Paul Satterley added: "I am absolutely delighted with it. It's more space, much more room to treat people."

It is hoped the building will be ready to open next summer.

