Donated money has been stolen from a church memorial room that honours the victims of the Lockerbie bombing.

The room at Tundergarth Church, which honours the 270 lives lost in the Lockerbie bombing on 21 December 1988, was stolen from at 8:45am on Friday 25 August. The incident was picked up by security cameras.

Police Scotland have been informed and are investigating.

Tundergarth Kirks Trust, who work alongside Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation to preserve the room, has appealed for the money to be returned.

270 people were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 came down in Lockerbie. Credit: PA

Tundergarth Church is next to the crash site and donations are needed to keep the site open. The Trust also hopes to raise funds to build a memorial museum on the site.

A spokesperson for Tundergarth Kirks Trust said: “It beggars belief that somebody would steal donation money from a place that honours all 270 victims of the worst terrorist attack to have taken place on British soil.

"The Tundergarth Kirks Trust and Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation work tirelessly to ensure the church remains open, as well as continually investing in the development of the Victims Memorial Room and the future Memorial Museum, in the 1575 Kirk ruin site.

"We hope this person will come forward and return the money.”

