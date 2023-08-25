Work to renovate Carlisle railway station will get underway next week.

The work is part of the Carlisle Station Gateway project with over £27 million of funding made available.

Construction will get underway on Tuesday 29 August with improvements to parking, pedestrian access and the station's interior planned.

Roadworks will begin the following week and are anticipated to continue until January 2024. Water Street, James Street, Currock Street and Rome Street will all be affected.

The project will seek to improve pedestrian access to the station. Credit: Cumberland Council

The redevelopment is part of the wider project to transform Carlisle city centre.

Leader of Cumberland Council, Cllr Mark Fryer, said: “This investment for Carlisle Railway Station has been several years in the planning and will improve both the station and immediate area for residents, students, local businesses, and our visitors.

"The station serves over two million passengers annually and is a central hub for travel across the Borderlands region, so this investment will greatly benefit everyone.

“I am looking forward to seeing the transformation take place and would like to extend my gratitude to everyone for their incredible patience and support during these developments.”

