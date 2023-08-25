A new study has revealed a substantial increase in cruelty towards dogs in Cumbria.

Figures from the RSPCA show that incidences of dog cruelty rose 11% in 2022, with 502 reports in comparison to 450 in 2021.

The figures include reports made about intentional harm, neglect and abandonment.

There were 89 reports of intentional harm in the region including incidents of attempted killing, poisoning, beating, improper killing and mutilations.

Cumbria's figures are above the national average with a 7% rise across the country.

Reports of dog cruelty are on the rise across Britain. Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA has released the figures as part of their Cancel Out Cruelty campaign, aiming to raise funds to help their frontline rescue teams.

Rob Melloy, RSPCA chief inspector for Cumbria, said: “For hundreds of years dogs have been known as man’s best friend - and if you share your home with one, you will know why, as they are such loyal and loving companions.

“But these awful statistics tell a different story. Dogs are the most abused animal in this country and we investigate more complaints about them than any other type of animal.

“Everyone who cares about animals will be sickened to know how many reports we receive about dogs being kicked, beaten, burned or worse. We need the public’s help to Cancel Out Cruelty. Their donations, no matter how small, help keep our frontline officers out on the road rescuing animals and investigating these terrible reports.”

