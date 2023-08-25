Police moved to "reassure" the public after responding to reports of a teenager in public with a sword that turned out to be a wooden replica.

Cumbria Police received multiple reports from concerned residents in the Hensingham area of Whitehaven on the evening of Thursday 25 August who saw a man with a sword.

However, after speaking to the teenager it was discovered that the sword was made out of wood and did not pose a risk to the wider public.

A Cumbria Police statement read: "We would like to reassure people following reports circulating tonight that a man had been seen in the Hensingham area of Whitehaven in public with a sword.

"Officers responded to reports and found a teenager with a replica wooden sword. There was no threat to the public."

It is unclear why the teenager had the wooden sword with no further details given.

