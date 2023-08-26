Campaign group unfurls banners opposing West Cumbria coal mine

Banners have been unfurled across Cumbria protesting against plans for a new coal mine near Whitehaven.

23 banners have been placed across roads leading into the County across the August bank holiday weekend.

The banners have been produced and placed by a new protest group called 'No Time for a Coal Mine' who have also been sharing leaflets in Carlisle, Keswick and Penrith to oppose the plans.

Protestors have targeted major routes in and out of Cumbria. Credit: No Time for a Coal Mine

The controversial proposals for the mine in Whitehaven were approved by the government in December, with Communities Secretary Michael Gove sanctioning the creation of the first deep coal mine to be built on British soil in decades.

West Cumbria Mining say the facility will extract up to 3.1 million tonnes of coal per year and create hundreds of jobs.

However, opponents of the site say there is growing evidence that the impact on the environment would outweigh any economic benefits the new mine can provide.

Sarah McGowan, who took part in the action says, "We can all see the impacts of climate change. In Cumbria the summer has been a washout since June, while on the Hawaiian island of Maui people escaped firestorms by jumping into the sea.

"Meanwhile the IPCC has said we simply cannot afford to permit any new coal mines, the UK government is flying in the face of reason. Our banners show the strength of feeling against the coal mine and our determination to keep the coal in the ground. The mine must be stopped.”

A legal challenge against the decision to approve the new mine has been launched and it is due to be heard at the High Court in London in October.

