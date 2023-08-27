Hawick born Steve Hislop was a British motorcycling champion who was just 41 when he was killed in a helicopter crash near his hometown in 2003.

More than 350 bikers gathered in Denholm today for the the 19th annual 'Hizzy Memorial Run' - which has taken place every year since his passing.

The convoy set out on a circular 134-mile route through the Borders to Kelso, Coldstream, over Soutra, and then into Hawick where the roads were lined with hundreds of people.

One of the event organisers Wendy Oliver say's its emotional every year, but this year it will be even more so.

"It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since Steve died, sometimes it feels like yesterday," she said. "When you see all these people remembering him it's tough sometimes, but a lot of the younger people who follow might not even remember him or be aware of what he did."The statue is in Hawick Park obviously for people to go and see, and the museum has a great tribute to him - but I think it's important for the younger generation to know they had a famous Borders person who done so well in the sport of motorcycling."

The Hawick-born motorcyclist won at the Isle of Man TT 11 times, and the British Superbike Championship in 1995 and 2002, the year before his death.

"His passing was so shocking, so sudden, and so sad, and I don't think we should let anything fade," said Alan Duffus, another organiser. "He was a fantastic champion, fantastic rider, fantastic style - he was probably one of the smoothest riders ever round the Isle of Man, he just made it look easy, and it's not!"Every year the memorial run raises money for a local cause and this year it's the Lavender Touch which supports people in the Borders living with cancer.