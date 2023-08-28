Play Brightcove video

The fire began on Lindisfarne street on Thursday night

Three people have been arrested following a house fire in Carlisle.

It started on Lindisfarne street on Thursday night just after ten o'clock, with firefighters and police called to the scene. Water was sprayed through the windows of the house and a large plume of smoke could be seen by local residents.

Police say they've arrested a man and a woman, both in their twenties, along with a man in his forties, all on suspicion of arson. They've since been released on bail.

In a statement Cumbria Police described the investigation as "ongoing" and said that officers were "still appealing for information".

Police are urging those in the area at a time with footage of the incident to get in touch with them.

