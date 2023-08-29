The number of deaths related to alcohol in Scotland is at a 15-year high, new figures have revealed.

Last year, 1,276 deaths were attributed to 'alcohol-specific causes' - 31 more than in 2021, and the highest number since 2008.

1,276 deaths related to alcohol were recorded in Scotland in 2022.

Male deaths continued to account for around two thirds of the figures.

In Dumfries & Galloway, the figure jumped from 25 in 2021 to 36 in 2022, but has remained the same in the Borders.

36 the number of deaths related to alcohol recorded in Dumfries & Galloway in 2022.

Daniel Burns, Head of Vital Events Statistics at the National Records of Scotland, said: "Looking at the long-term trend, the number of deaths from alcohol-specific causes fell between 2006 and 2012 but has risen since and is now about the same as 2010 levels.

"In 2022, the average age at death for females from an alcohol-specific cause was 58.7 years and for males it was 60 years.

"There are 4.3 times as many deaths from these causes in the most deprived communities as in the least deprived communities but this equality gap has been narrowing."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...