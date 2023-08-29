Two men have appeared in court after police seized cocaine worth an estimated £24,000 from a car.

Umar Ali, 29, and Mohammed Kazam, 30, both face a charge of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

It followed a police stoppage of a Volkswagen Golf which is said to have gone through a red light in Workington after the alleged incident on 28 July this year.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge at Carlisle Crown Court on Monday 28 July during a short hearing.

The pair will return to court for trial in January next year.

In the meantime Ali, of Lawkholme Lane, and Kazam, of Ashleigh Street, both in Keighley, were remanded in custody.

