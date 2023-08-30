Detectives investigating a suspected sexual assault on a train have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

A woman reported being sexually assaulted by a man standing behind her while she was in the vestibule of a train which was ready to depart from Carlisle station, in Cumbria.

The incident happened at about 9:45am on Monday 31 July.

British Transport officers investigating the incident have now released an image of a man they say may have information that could assist with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him or has any information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 198 of 31/07/2023.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

