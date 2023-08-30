Police Scotland launch appeal after cars stolen in Scottish Borders

Police Scotland have launched an appeal after multiple cars were stolen from the Scottish Borders.

The happened in the early hours of Wednesday 30 August with two cars being taken from a property in Stow.

Police believe that the suspects broke into a house on Mill Road and stole the keys to a white Audi and white Volvo.

This happened at around 3am to 4:30am on Wednesday 30 August with the vehicles seen shortly after on CCTV on the A7, heading north.

Detective Constable Louise Begley from Galashiels CID said: “We are appealing for any information which could help us in tracing the vehicles and identifying the people responsible.

“In particular we are looking to speak to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and may have noticed the stolen vehicles.

“We would also urge any motorists with dashcams, who were on the A7 between Midlothian and Galashiels in the early hours of this morning, to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries."

