A lone yachtsman was rescued from a sinking boat after getting into difficulty in the North Sea.

The small pleasure boat capsized about a mile and a half from Eyemouth harbour, in the Scottish Borders, on Tuesday 29 August.

A RNLI lifeboat was launched just after 2:15pm to come to the aid of the yachtsman.

He had managed to right the boat and climb back in but was unable to bail out the water and was very cold, a spokesperson for the RNLI said.

His radio had become wet and was not working properly so he struggled to communicate.

Eyemouth Coxswain Andrew Jamieson heard muffled cries for help over the radio and the lifeboat was launched.

The volunteers brought him aboard the all-weather lifeboat Helen Hastings and brought into Eyemouth lifeboat station where the crew gave him casualty care.

He was then transferred over to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

St Abbs independant Lifeboat towed his boat safely back to St Abbs harbour, where it had travelled from.

