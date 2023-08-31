Around 1,000 patients have been deregistered from an NHS dentist in Stranraer.

The dental practice at 21 St John Street has written to patients to inform them of the plans, NHS Dumfries and Galloway said.

The practice states that all outstanding NHS appointments will be honoured and any unfinished courses of NHS treatment will be completed.

There will be no more appointments for routine dental care and that the provision of NHS emergency care will come to an end on 30 November 2023.

The practice notes within the letter that it offers private dental plans.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway director of public health Valerie White said: “The situation regarding access to NHS dental services in Dumfries and Galloway is a significant concern and one the board is taking very seriously.

“We continue work to encourage and support dentists to provide NHS general dental services and are working closely with Scottish Government colleagues on these matters.

“However, lack of dentists coming to work in the region is a key issue, and challenges in dental workforce is being seen across the UK.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...