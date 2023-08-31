Billy Ocean, Ella Henderson and Wet Wet Wet are among the artists set to perform at a festival in the Scottish Borders this weekend.

Edgefest, which takes place in Jedburgh on Saturday 2 September and Sunday 3 September, also features Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Heather Small and special guest Gabrielle.

It is the first time the two-day music event will take place.

The festival, which is being held near Lilliardsedge Holiday Park, opens at 12pm each day, with the first performance at about 1pm. It closes at 11pm each night.

The line-up

Saturday: Billy Ocean, Ella Henderson, Callum Beattie, Heather Small, Be Charlotte, Connor Fyfe with special guest Peat and Diesal.

Sunday: Wet Wet Wet, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Skerryvore, The Elves, Lewis Ross, Rianne Downey and special guest Gabrielle.

Heather Small is among the singers performing at Edgefest. Credit: PA

Parking, camping and tickets

Parking, which should be booked in advance, is available off site at Ancrum Football ground and there will be shuttle bus service.

There is also camping available.

Tickets and further details are available from the event website.

