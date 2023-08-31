A 74-year-old man has been jailed for following a child into toilets and sexually assaulting him.

Michael Lamb, from Levens Drive in Carlisle, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday 31 August.

Following the incident he was arrested and admitted the charge of sexual assault. He was sentenced to 40 months in prison and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The court heard that a 13-year-old boy had gone into the toilets in Market Hall, in Carlisle on 1 February 2023, where Michael Lamb followed him.

The boy went into a cubicle but Lamb followed him inside and put his hand over the child’s mouth, telling him “don’t say anything or I’ll hurt you”. Michael Lamb put his foot against the cubicle door and sexually assaulted the boy.

At first he denied what had happened and claimed he was sexually assaulted by the child.

In incident happened in the toilets of Market Hall, Carlisle. Credit: Google Maps

Lamb later admitted the offence at court.

Detective Constable Lee Clark said: “This was a horrific attack on a young boy who was threatened and had no means of escaping the situation Lamb put him in.

“Lamb initially refused to take any responsibility for his actions. However, the investigation showed unequivocally that Lamb had attacked the young boy, resulting in a guilty plea at court.

“Support is available in Cumbria for victims of sexual offences. The constabulary works closely with trusted partner agencies to provide the appropriate support which is tailored to an individual’s circumstances.

“I would encourage anyone who has been victim to a sexual offence to contact police so that our officers can investigate. You will be supported throughout our investigation.”

