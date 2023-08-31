Money stolen from Lockerbie bombing memorial twice in five days

The Lockerbie bombing memorial has had money stolen from it for the second time in five days, the trust which runs it has said.

Money was taken from the donations box at the memorial room, at Tundergarth Church, which honours victims of the 1988 bombing.

The first theft was reported to have happened on Friday 25 August, with the latest incident taking place at 8:40am on Wednesday 30 August.

Both incidents were captured by a security camera, the Tundergarth Kirks Trust, which looks after the room, said.

A spokesperson for the trust said: "We're shocked and saddened that the thief who stole money from our donations box last week, has once again returned and carried out the same crime.

"We understand that Police Scotland has identified the suspect and officers are working to trace the person.

“We would of course like the suspect to hand themselves in, and return the stolen money.

"All of the donations we receive are vital in helping us to keep our church open, and allow us to continue our work with the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation to develop the site at Tundergarth."

Police Scotland said it was following a "positive line" of inquiry.

The room is a memorial to the 270 people who died in the Lockerbie bombing on 21 December 1988.

Donations to the memorial room are collected on behalf of the Tundergarth Kirks Trust who alongside the Pan Am 103 Lockerbie Legacy Foundation, work to keep Tundergarth Church open, as well as raise funds to build a Memorial Museum.

Tundergarth Church overlooks the field where the nose cone of Flight 103 came down.

It is one of four memorial sites in and around the town of Lockerbie in Dumfries and Galloway.

A Police Scotland statement said: "On Friday, 25 August, 2023, we received a report of a theft in the Tundergarth area near Lockerbie. Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”

