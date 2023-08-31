There are further rail strikes this weekend with members of both the RMT and ASLEF unions striking.

The strike is part of a dispute over working conditions, pay and job security.

A full one-day strike is taking place on Friday 1 September with some rail operators unable to run any trains. There is also a further strike on Saturday 2 September with a reduced service planned.

What rail companies are affected?

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

c2c

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

GTR Great Northern Thameslink

Great Western Railway

Island Line

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern/Gatwick Express

South Western Railway

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains

Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary, said: "We don’t want to take this action but the train companies, and the government which stands behind them, have forced us into this place because they refuse to sit down and talk to us and have not made a fair and sensible pay offer to train drivers who have not had one for four years – since 2019 – while prices have soared in that time by more than 12%.

"The government appears happy to let passengers – and businesses – suffer in the mistaken belief that they can bully us into submission. They don’t care about passengers – or Britain’s railway – but they will not break us."

The strike is the latest dispute in the rail industry.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "The mood among our members remains solid and determined in our national dispute over pay, job security and working conditions.

“We have had to call further strike action as we have received no improved or revised offer from the Rail Delivery Group.

“The reason for this is the government has not allowed them a fresh mandate on which discussions could be held.

“Our members and our union will continue fighting until we can reach a negotiated and just settlement."

Avanti West Coast say that people should not attempt to travel on their services on Friday 1 September as they have no trains running.

In a statement Avanti West Coast said: "The RMT union has announced strike action at Avanti West Coast and 13 other train companies on Saturday 26 August and Saturday 2 September.

"On this date, customers should expect our timetable and operating hours to be reduced significantly, and note that services that do run are expected to be very busy. We strongly advise you to check before you travel."

TransPennine Express have also issued advice to customers ahead of the latest strike action.

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Service and Operations Director for TransPennine Express said: “The further strike action will once again, cause severe disruption to our services, as well as those across the country.

“On Friday there will be no services at all and on Saturday we will run a very limited timetable. Those wishing to travel on the Saturday should seek alternative means and only make journeys if they are absolutely essential.

“The days after each strike will also be affected and so anyone planning rail travel on Sunday 3 September should allow additional time and check carefully before they travel.”

ScotRail has advised customers that there will be little disruption to services throughout the strike action.

ScotRail say that only a small number of services that depart or arrive in Carlisle will be disrupted on Saturday and no services will be disrupted on Friday.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “The dispute between the trade unions and other train operators does not involve any ScotRail staff, which means we’ll be able to run the vast majority of our services as normal during this weekend’s industrial action.

“Only a small number of ScotRail services to and from Carlisle will see some disruption as a result of the planned RMT strike action on Saturday, 2 September, so customers travelling on this route should check their train times before leaving for the station.

“We’d also urge anyone travelling over the weekend to plan their journey in advance, as we’re expecting our trains to be busier than normal with customers of other operators travelling with ScotRail.”

