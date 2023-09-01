A school in west Cumbria is one of 104 closed in England over concrete safety fears.

Cockermouth School is one in the country that has used reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of one school which has been identified as having some elements of its structure made by RAAC.

"Cumberland Council are working with the school and the Department for Education to provide support where necessary. The school are in contact with parents directly.”

Cockermouth School say that no classrooms are affected by RAAC and that each of the affected areas are in the corridors.

In a statement to parents, Cockermouth School said: "Through recent survey work on the school site we are aware that there is a small amount of RAAC concrete in four specific areas of our school.

"We have been working with the Department for Education to ensure that a comprehensive inspection programme is in place so that risk is effectively managed.

"We have been informed by the Department for Education that as an additional precautionary measure to safeguard all users of these small areas, schools are to ensure that the areas of the school site affected are not used until further investigation and any mitigations required are complete."

