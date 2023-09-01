Play Brightcove video

A former soldier who was shot and told he would never walk again has completed a walking challenge between John O'Groats and Lands End.

Mark Harding, from Wigton, was badly wounded while serving in Afghanistan.

The challenge has seen him walk from the entire length of Britain.

Explaining the difficulties he has faced since his injuries Mark said: "With my injury, I've got sort of 8 percent power in one leg and 10 percent power in the other with a lack of sensation in my right leg. Same with my fingers on each side.

“So it is pretty epic for me to do this, you know, because I was carrying nearly a stone's worth of equipment, which is about 11 kilos as it stands now and I am the only disabled person to walk the whole of UK.

Mark Harding completed the challenge to walk from John O'Groats to Lands End. Credit: ITV

"Well in the UK and the world at the moment. So it's just it's quite epic to sort of promote the disability for the people and hopefully that will inspire more people to push on and get out there and just see what beautiful country we've got."

His challenge has raised almost £30,000 for charity.

Mark said: "As it stands at the moment is £29,400. It's been raised. I've lost some friends on tour and you know, it's always when you're on the ground, it's always about the people who are left and right and honoured to do it just for them, you know.

“And every step was for the parent that isn't here as well, really. So it's just to honour the parents on it as well."

Cumbria's Museum of Military Life manager Jules Wooding is proud of Mark's achievements.

She said: "What Mark has done is absolutely fantastic. I mean, what dedication, what commitment to walk all the way from John O'Groats down to Lands End and all that way to do that on crutches, to do that on his own as a member as part of the Duke of Lancaster's regiment, as also part of King's Royal Border regiment, have a connection to the castle.

“It's amazing to think that we've got somebody local that can do a challenge like that and actually achieve what he's achieved despite all his injuries."

