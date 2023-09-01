South of Scotland celebrates progress to becoming world cycling destination

The south of Scotland is celebrating its progress at aiming of becoming one of the world's leading cycling destinations.

The 10-year plan was launched 12 months ago, and a review of the last year has highlighted a significant number of achievements by partners behind the strategy, most notably the hosting of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.

The group celebrated its achievements with Culture Minister Angus Robertson in Selkirk.

Culture Minister Angus Robertson said: “The award of UCI Bike Region Label status is a prestigious accolade for the South of Scotland to attain. It has been awarded because of the region’s work to promote cycling in the community and invest in infrastructure.

“The successful development and implementation of the South of Scotland Cycling Partnership Strategy has played a key role achieving the label and is a great example of what partnership working can produce.

“I look forward to seeing the positive impact this will have in helping Scotland become a leading cycling destination following the success of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.“

Mr Robertson also visited Galashiels-based social enterprise Hike and Bike Hub, who have been nominated for two awards for their efforts to encourage local people to cycle and walk more through the promotion of active travel and healthy leisure activities.

Councillor Ian Blake, Chair of Dumfries & Galloway Council’s Communities Committee, said: “The South of Scotland Cycling Partnership is something we’re very proud to be part of here in Dumfries and Galloway. Cycling is a big part of our pull to visitors and we’ve a vast array of cycling options, from gravel and mountain biking to coastal road.

“We look forward to playing our part in developing this strategy in the future.”

Councillor Jackie McCamon, Vice Chair of the Communities Committee, added: “Only a couple of weeks ago, the world got to see exactly what the South of Scotland has to offer in terms of our cycling offer via the UCI World Championship events.

“We want to build on this recent exposure and see the strategy as a key element in assisting us with this development.”

Councillor Euan Jardine, Leader of Scottish Borders Council, said: “Looking back over the past 12 months since the first regional Cycling Partnership Strategy was launched gives me confidence that by continuing to work together we really can achieve our ambitious aims for cycling here in the South.

“An amazing amount has been achieved, but it is now crucial that we build upon those efforts and investments.

“We need to engage and enthuse our communities and residents to help us realise the power of the bike and what it and our unique history of the bike can bring to the region.”

