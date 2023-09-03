A man has died in a crash close to the Cumbria and Scotland border.

It happened south of Gretna at the junction of the A6071 and M6 slip road on 2 September at around 3:30pm.

The collision involved an Audi A3 and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s from the Carlisle area, died at the scene.

Police have confirmed that the two occupants of the Audi have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They remain in police custody.

Officers are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage which may assist their investigation to get in touch.

